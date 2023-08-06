PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Oregon grapples with an affordable housing crisis, Pamplin Media Group’s Editor-in-Chief Dana Haynes says Oregon may be turning a corner.
Watch the video above to learn more.
by: Ken Boddie
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ken Boddie
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Oregon grapples with an affordable housing crisis, Pamplin Media Group’s Editor-in-Chief Dana Haynes says Oregon may be turning a corner.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now