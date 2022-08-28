PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Denyse McGriff made history last week by being the first person of color to be elected mayor of Oregon City.

She was also the first African-American Oregon City Commissioner after being Principal Planner in Oregon City in the late 80s to mid-90s, as well as a planner in Tillamook and other Communities.

McGriff is a key figure in the future of Oregon City as it looks to revitalize its downtown and improve public access to the scenic Willamette Falls.

