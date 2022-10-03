PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ – Christine Drazan, left, Tina Kotek, center and Betsy Johnson square off in the first gubernatorial debate of 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All three candidates in Oregon’s governor’s race will join Eye on Northwest Politics for a special half-hour broadcast each.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated hopeful Betsy Johnson will be joining Ken Boddie in studio throughout the month of October.

Kotek’s interview will air Sunday, Oct. 9, with Johnson’s interview airing on Oct. 16 and Drazan’s interview the following weekend on Oct. 23.

However, KOIN 6 News wants to hear from its viewers about the questions they have for the gubernatorial candidates.

Share your questions in the form below and they may be asked by Boddie during the interview.

Be sure to tune in to Eye on Northwest Politics on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Portland’s CW and at 6 p.m. on KOIN 6.