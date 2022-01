PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the state’s redistricting map after Republicans accused Democrats of gerrymandering.

Courtney, who is the longest-serving legislator in Oregon’s history, also spoke about the December special session, which approved about $200 million to bail out landlords and tenants impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

He also spoke about the pushback from state Sen. Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg).