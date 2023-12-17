Guadalupe Guerrero will step down as PPS superintendent in early 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero is stepping down in February 2024. He took the job a little more than six years ago in 2016.

The decision comes only a few weeks after the historic PPS teachers’ strike, which lasted 26 days, costing 11 days of classroom time.

Ultimately, the district and the teachers union agreed to a new three-year deal, with teachers getting bumps in salary and cost of living adjustments.

But now, the school board says it faces a budget shortfall in the range of tens of millions of dollars because of the deal.

But is this strike the reason for Guerrero’s decision to down? And what’s next for the superintendent?

Guerrero returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to answer these questions, discuss is accomplishments during his tenure as superintendent, what he learned during the teachers’ strike negotiations and his expectations for the next budge cycle in the education sector.