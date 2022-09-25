PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly epidemic of gun violence is devastating Portland and the Black community is reeling especially hard.

This week, on “Give me a Minute”, a plea from a mother who lost her child to gun violence one year ago.

Jamare Manns was just 21 when he was killed with a promising career in fashion ahead of him.

His mother, Roychelle Brown, took to YouTube last week joined by another mom affected by gun violence, Cassandra Minneweather.

Watch the full “Give me a Minute” in the player above.