PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters will be asked a historic question this fall, whether or not to change Portland’s form of government.

It will be the subject of Measure 26-228.

The proposal would create a city administrator role to oversee the departments and bureaus in the city instead of elected representatives.

The mayor would assist in that but would not have a veto proposal. There would be 12 other city councilors, three people elected from four districts.

All elections will be held with ranked choice voting.

Eye on NW Politics was joined by Portland State political science professor Richard Clucas with an analysis of the charter proposal.