Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey will serve as an assistant director in Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The leader of Portland’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kieran L. Ramsey, is leaving the local office for a position at the national level.

Ramsey, who’s served as the Portland field office’s special agent in charge since January 2021, will be starting a position as an assistant FBI director in Washington, D.C. next year. In his new role, he said he’ll be “reporting back to the FBI headquarters” on a “myriad of national security issues.”

According to information obtained by KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie, Ramsey will be one of 30 assistant directors nationwide.

He first joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998. So far in his career, the agent’s focus has been on counterterrorism, hostage recovery, public corruption and organized crime.

More recently in Portland, he’s handled bomb threats that targeted school districts, synagogues and airports across the state.

Throughout Ramsey’s Portland tenure, Boddie reported the local FBI made 542 arrests and 312 convictions. He also noted that officials recovered 366 weapons and rescued 115 children from instances of sex trafficking, human trafficking and abuse.

The special agent’s final day is Jan. 5 of next year.