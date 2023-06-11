PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homer Williams is the brain behind building Portland’s Pearl District and South Waterfront, and now he’s the founder of Oregon Harbor of Hope for the homeless.

He shares his views on the future of development in Portland and the latest efforts to deal with the homeless crisis, in which he criticizes a so-called “homeless industrial complex.”

“It is a description of what evolved out of the Joint Office [Of Homeless Services], frankly,” Williams said. “What I found was that first of all, we don’t know who our homeless people are. We just don’t. And unless you do know — and I mean you know their name and you know where their tent is, I mean, really know who these people are — you’re not going to be able to help them.”

He says Harbor of Hope, his organization, tries “to create things that can scale and then we can move out” to help triage, including a navigation center.

Williams also talks about Portland City Council’s passing of an ordinance to ban daytime camping.

“I know what Ted [Wheeler, mayor] is trying to do, but for that to have a chance to work, these larger villages are necessary,” Williams said. “You can’t just tell somebody you can’t stay here during the day. Where are they going to go?”

