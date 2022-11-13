Measure 26-228 passed, changing the way Portland is governed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government.

Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working.

The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll be chosen by ranked-choice voting.

A city administrator, or city manager, hired by the mayor will handle bureaus, as opposed to city commissioners the way it is now.

So now that we’ve voted on it what happens now? And when will the system start being used?

The city’s chief administrative officer, Michael Jordan, joined Eye on NW Politics to answer those questions.

