PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the 2024 elections approach, we’re seeing more toxic political rhetoric, more personal attacks and the heating up of culture wars.

Professor Randall Blazak is trying to combat that, as well as the rise of political extremism. He is a national expert on hate crimes and hate groups, a retired tenured sociology professor at Portland State University and teaches at the University of Oregon.

Today, he’s a member of the federally-funded Cure PDX Project, which aims to reduce political violence in the Pacific Northwest.

Blazak stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the current political landscape going into the November elections, how what is currently happening in the Middle East and Ukraine affects our politics here, and the overall political climate on college campuses – citing the events leading up to the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay as an example.

Blazak also talks of his aims with Cure PDX and how its work impacts the subjects discussed.

