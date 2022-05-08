PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bruce Broussard has run for pretty much every office out there in Oregon — from mayor to congress to governor and everything in between. Now, he’s running for Multnomah County chair.

Broussard is a Vietnam veteran, small business owner and host of the cable access program Oregon Voter Digest.

Three candidates for the position are current Multnomah County commissioners, and Broussard is one of two outsiders running for the office.

