PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2020, Oregon voters decided to make it the first state to legalize psilocybin, the hallucinogen in what’s known as “magic mushrooms.”

It can be used for a variety of treatments including anxiety and depression.

Now, a few counties, including Clackamas, Washington, Deschutes and Jackson counties are debating whether to opt out of the program or send it back to their own voters in November.

Sam Chapman is executive director of the Healing Advocacy Fund, the state’s leading psilocybin advocate. Chapman joined Eye on NW Politics to give his thoughts on the topic for this week’s Give Me a Minute.