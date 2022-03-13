Dan Rayfield is Oregon's Speaker of the House

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Dan Rayfield is Oregon’s new Speaker of the House.

He replaced Tina Kotek who stepped down to concentrate on her run for governor. Rayfield represents House District 16 which includes Corvallis.

He hasn’t had much time to settle into his new leadership position; he immediately had to prepare for the just-finished month-long legislative session where Oregon’s legislature decided how to spend a record amount of available revenue.

Rayfield joined KOIN 6 Anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss homelessness, staffing in schools and other top budget items from the state.