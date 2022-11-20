PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland attorney and businessman Rene Gonzalez is another political newcomer who beat the odds to become Portland’s newest city commissioner.

Gonzalez beat Jo Ann Hardesty by some 9 percentage points in a city where voters are decidedly not satisfied with the status quo.

The incoming city commissioner joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss big changes coming to Portland including changing the city’s form of government, Mayor Wheeler’s proposal to create mega-homeless camps and the record pace of gun-related homicides in the city.