PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Kurt Schrader, a veterinarian by trade, is the 13-year incumbent running for re-election in Oregon’s newly redrawn 5th Congressional District.
That district includes Clackamas county, Marion county — excluding Salem — and much of Central Oregon’s coastal communities.
Schrader has a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination — Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Central Oregon, whose policies are considered liberal while Shrader’s are considered more moderate.
Schrader joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss his chances in the upcoming election, a widening divide inside the Democratic Party and legislative priorities including aid for small businesses and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.