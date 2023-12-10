PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state Rep. Maxine Dexter is running for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional district.

A state legislator since 2020 and a practicing physician in pulmonology, the Northwest Portland Democrat is eyeing the seat that has been held by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer for nearly three decades. In the state legislature, Dexter is chair of the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness.

But Dexter is not the only Democrat fighting for the party’s nomination, as there are currently three Democratic candidates for Oregon’s 3rd District. There’s Representative Dexter, former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal and Gresham City Councilor Eddy Morales.

Jayapal was interviewed on this show shortly after she announced her candidacy and next week, Eddy Morales will join the program to talk about his campaign.

This week, however, Dexter joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about her stake in the race, why she is making this leap toward Congress and, should she be elected, what she would want to work on that would help Oregon.