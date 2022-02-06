Rep. Travis Nelson on the cost of housing, health care staffing shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Travis Nelson is the first openly LBGTQ+ Black man in the history of the Oregon legislature.

He was appointed by Multnomah County commissioners to replace Rep. Tina Kotek, who served as Speaker of the House before resigning to focus on her run for governor.

Nelson joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss his legislative priorities in 2022 and beyond, including housing, health care staff shortages and more.

Watch the full interview above.