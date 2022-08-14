Rey Reynolds to face John Horch in general election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington.

John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote.

This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds.

Reynolds has 37 years in law enforcement, 23 of which were spent with the Vancouver Police Department. Before that, he was a game warden with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

