Commissioner Carmen Rubio was took office in the Portland City Council in December 2020, filling the seat vacated by Amanda Fritz.

Before her election, she was executive director of The Latino Network, an advocate for Portland’s growing Latino community.

Rubio joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss a slew of issues, including the state of Portland’s parks and a potential upcoming change to the city’s form of government.

