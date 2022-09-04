PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Andrea Salinas is no stranger to politics. The democrat from Lake Oswego is running for Congress in Oregon’s new 6th congressional district.

The daughter of a Mexican immigrant, Salinas has been a legislative aide for Senator Harry Reid, Congressman Pete Stark and Congresswoman Darlene Hooley.

She served in the Oregon Legislature starting in 2017 rising to majority whip of the House Democratic Caucus before resigning to focus on her bid for Congress.

