PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is considered a Republican front-runner in Oregon’s gubernatorial race.

Pulliam is an insurance executive in addition to serving as the mayor of Sandy.

KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie asked Pulliam about his stance on numerous policies and what Pulliam thinks his chances are in a state that hasn’t had a Republican governor since the 1980s. Boddie also asked him about his claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

