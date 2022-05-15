PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jessica Gomez is one of the 19 Republicans running in Tuesday’s primary for Oregon governor.

She’s the founder and CEO of a Southern Oregon tech firm, board chair of the Oregon Institute of Technology, co-chair of the Oregon Workforce Board and on the Medford-Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Gomez joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss a slew of issues, including homelessness, wildfires, housing affordability and Oregon’s political divide. Watch her full interview in the video player above.