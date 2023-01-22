KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Ken Boddie
Posted: Jan 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 05:12 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sam Sachs, the founder of Portland’s “The No Hate Zone,” describes himself as an agitator and an activist.
Sachs is calling on the City of Portland to address gun violence.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
If you have a big event to attend, check out these chic, stylish looks that will help you stand out without breaking the bank.
Weightlifting gloves are a smart addition to your workout gear, and they’re even more affordable than your standard gym membership.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now