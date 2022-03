PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bob Tiernan, a former chair of the Oregon Republican Party and member of the Oregon Legislature from 1993 to 1997, is running for governor.

Tiernan is a resident of Lake Oswego, a former naval intelligence officer and former president of Grocery Outlet. In 1994, he was also chief petitioner for Measure 11, which established mandatory sentences for serious crimes.

Tiernan joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the upcoming election.