‘Time to enjoy Oregon a little more’: DeFazio on retirement, infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s been in Congress serving the residents of Oregon’s 4th District since 1987 and is one of the most influential members of the House of Representatives, but Peter DeFazio recently made an announcement that made national headlines: he’s retiring.

The Democrat, who is chair of the House Transportation Committee and a founder of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, joined Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about why he’s not running for re-election.

“I’ve got a bunch of major achievements behind me,” DeFazio said, pointing to the recent $550 billion infrastructure spending bill that dealt with roads, bridges, highways, transit, wastewater and other transportation-related items “that are falling apart in this country.”

He added that after 36 years in Congress, he thinks “it’s a good time to enjoy Oregon a little more.”

