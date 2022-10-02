PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle is looking to leave Salem and head to Washington D.C.

She’s the Democrat looking to defeat Republican Alek Skarlatos in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 40,000 in the 4th District which includes Oregon’s southern coastal counties.

Eugene, Corvallis and Coos Bay are among the cities represented.

Val Hoyle, a resident of Springfield, returned to Eye on NW Politics.

