Trump-backed candidate Joe Kent to challenge Jaime Herrera-Beutler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joe Kent is a Northwest native, born in Sweet Home and growing up here in Portland.

The Army veteran served in the Rangers and Special Forces, going on 11 combat deployments, and now, he is challenging Jaime Herrera-Beutler in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Kent has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, supports many of his policies and is holding a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

Kent joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the upcoming election. Watch the full conversation above.

