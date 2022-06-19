PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At 5 p.m. on June 30, Vancouver Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Mori will ascend to the top job.

After a nationwide search, Mori was chosen to replace Police Chief James McElvain, who is retiring. Mori has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, having served as Washington County undersheriff before moving on to the Vancouver Police Department.

He joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss his vision for the new job. Watch his full interview in the video player above.