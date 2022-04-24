PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson is among three in her current position running for county chair.

Before she joined the Multnomah County Commission in 2016, she was the first Latina to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives.

A technology and business executive, Vega Pederson lives on Portland’s east side, which many eastsiders say doesn’t get as much attention as the west side of the Willamette River.

Vega Pederson joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss what more the Joint Office of Homeless Services can do and which priorities she would set for the county if elected.

