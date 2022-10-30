PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters in Multnomah County will choose a new county chair on November 8.

Deborah Kafoury, the current chair, is term-limited out and two current members of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners are looking to replace her: Dr. Sharon Meieren and Jessica Vega Pederson.

Before she became a commissioner in 2017, Vega Pederson was the first Latina ever elected to the Oregon House of Representatives.

Vega Pederson joined Ken Boddie for an interview on Eye on Northwest Politics.

