PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is the state’s top elections official and is tasked with ensuring his state’s August primary remains secure.

He was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year to replace Ki Wyman who resigned to work on election security with the Biden Administration.

Hobbs joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss efforts to keep Washington’s election safe. Watch his full interview in the video player above.