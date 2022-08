PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.

But the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde pulled out of the project last spring. In 2019 they bought the former Blue Heron Paper Mill, a big piece in the plan to revamp Oregon City.

Tribal Chair Cheryle Kennedy joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss where the plans are now.