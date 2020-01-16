28 years later: A Wednesday’s Child reunion with Lateea

Lateea never found an adoptive home but found peace and love

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lateea was 8 when she was a Wednesday’s Child. That was 28 years ago, and though she never found an adoptive home, her determination against the odds and how she has lived her life is a powerful, inspirational story.

On a Thursday night, Lateea was coaching her 8th grade girls basketball team. She loves coaching and would tell you basketball saved her life.

When she was a Wednesday’s Child, we played basketball in the park. She still has pictures of that day and brought some along when we met again recently.

Lateea came into foster care after her mother died. She started playing basketball when she was in 3rd grade. It became her focus and her life.

In a twist of fate when she was 26, Lateea found her biological father. They connected, but he died a few years ago. Lateea thought about the years she missed as a child without him in her life.

Basketball is still her joy. Lateea was a Wednesday’s Child who didn’t find an adoptive home but did find peace within herself.

And she’s an example to all of us about living life and choosing love over bitterness, peace over anger.