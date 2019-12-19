Wednesday’s Child: Aaron

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Aaron is 10 years old and is anything but shy. When we met we were about to make Christmas cookies, but he wanted to try his hand at being a KOIN 6 News reporter.

He did that, and then we made cookies. Aaron is eager and willing to try anything.

He’s a young boy waiting to find an adoptive home. So far, he’s been in 13 foster homes.

His Christmas wish? A forever home of his own.

Aaron is Wednesday’s Child for December 18, 2019.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.