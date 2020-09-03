Wednesday’s Child: Braelyn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Braelyn is 10 years old and loves all kinds of animals.

While in foster care, Braelyn has been able to ride horses, which she loves, but her hope is that she can find a forever adoptive home with pets. She would also love a family that enjoys going on adventures.

With social distancing and online learning, kids — especially children in foster care — can feel isolated. We brought a dog along for our meeting with Braelyn and Braelyn gave her treats when she did a trick.

Braelyn is Wednesday’s Child for Sept. 2, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.