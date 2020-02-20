Wednesday’s Child: Checking in with Kaylie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 6 months ago, Kaylie was Wednesday’s Child. She is still waiting to find her adoptive home.

The teenager loves animals, and when we caught up with her recently we surprised her with a bunnies named Timothy and Petunia.

Like many Wednesday’s Children, Kaylie has overcome more than any child should have to. But she’s moving forward and thinks she wants to study to become a doctor.

Kaylie is Wednesday’s Child for February 19, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.