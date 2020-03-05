Wednesday’s Child: Daniel and Derek

Daniel and Derek are Wednesday's Child for March 4, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Daniel and Derek are brothers who smile easily and love being around each other. We met them at the Lumberyard Bicycle Track where they got a quick lesson in course riding.

Daniel is almost 13 and quick witted. Derek is a little younger.

Both would like an adoptive home where they can grow up together.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.