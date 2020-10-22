Wednesday’s Child: Gabe and Carter

Wednesday's Child

Gabe and Carter are Wednesday's Child for October 21, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gabe and Carter couldn’t wait to see the farm. The first thing they wanted to see was a real tractor.

Gabe is 5. His brother Carter, who is 7, was full of questions. They liked the ostriches but weren’t too sure about the chickens.

These brothers need a home where they can grow up together. Gabe and Carter are looking for a loving, adoptive home.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.

