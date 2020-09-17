Wednesday’s Child: Glendon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Glendon is an 11-year-old who loves dogs and when we met I showed him some tricks my dog Lucy can do.

Glendon got right into it and had a great time. He said he’s also adapted to the news ways of learning at home and said he loves to read. His favorite is The Goosebump series.

He would love an adoptive home that has a Golden Retriever, but more than anything he would just like a family, to be loved and cared for.

Glendon is Wednesday’s Child for September 16, 2020.