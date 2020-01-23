1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now CBSN: The Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

Wednesday’s Child

Wednesday’s Child: Glendon

Wednesday's Child

Glendon is Wednesday's Child for January 22, 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten-year-old Glendon was eager to learn how to make sugar cookies when we met him. The 5th-grader loves to read and listed off a number of books he’s already read, including “Captain Underpants.”

Glendon is currently in foster care and would love to find an adoptive home.

Glendon is Wednesday’s Child for January 22, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget