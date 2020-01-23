Wednesday’s Child: Glendon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten-year-old Glendon was eager to learn how to make sugar cookies when we met him. The 5th-grader loves to read and listed off a number of books he’s already read, including “Captain Underpants.”

Glendon is currently in foster care and would love to find an adoptive home.

Glendon is Wednesday’s Child for January 22, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.