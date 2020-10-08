Wednesday’s Child: Hunter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hunter could hardly contain his excitement as we walked down the driveway at Triskalee Farms.
Animals can bring out the joy in children. And the farm had a surprise for Hunter: new baby goats in the little goat house!
Hunter is a young boy waiting to find his forever adoptive home. But this morning on the farm, he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just a little boy filled with happiness.
For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.