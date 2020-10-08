Wednesday’s Child: Hunter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hunter could hardly contain his excitement as we walked down the driveway at Triskalee Farms.

Animals can bring out the joy in children. And the farm had a surprise for Hunter: new baby goats in the little goat house!

Hunter is a young boy waiting to find his forever adoptive home. But this morning on the farm, he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just a little boy filled with happiness.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.