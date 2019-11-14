Wednesday’s Child: Josh

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Josh is an avid reader especially when it comes to the Percy Jackson book series.

He also loves cats and all types of board games, but his favorite is Dungeons and Dragons.

The 11-year-old is in 6th grade, is smart and fun to be around. He’s grown up in foster care and admits “it’s lonely.”

Josh is hoping to find an adoptive family and said they won’t have to worry about him. An adoptive family would change his life — and you’ll be getting an expert on Percy Jackson.

Josh is Wednesday’s Child for November 13, 2019.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.