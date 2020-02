PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Natalie is a somewhat shy 14-year-old who is loving and kind. She likes cats and we met her at The Pixie Project.

The 9th-grader would love to find an adoptive home as she goes through her high school years.

Natalie is Wednesday’s Child for February 12, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.