Wednesday’s Child: Stormy found a forever home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 2 years ago, Stormy was our Wednesday’s Child. She was a shy little girl who was looking for an adoptive home.

Now, Stormy has found her forever home.

Ben and Kristi along with their children Savannah and Boston welcomed Stormy into their home and their hearts when they saw her that day in 2018.

Adoption is a big decision, but Ben said everyone offered support. And now Savannah and Boston watch out for Stormy.

This year, Deby from Cornell Farms had presents for all the kids and she led Stormy inside to pick out a special ornament for her Christmas tree. Deby had one more surprise: a Yuletide Camilia, the plant that blooms at Christmas.

Presents are a part of Christmas. But there’s no better gift than giving a child a place to call home and a chance to be part of a family.

Just ask Stormy.