Wednesday’s Child update: 2 years with forever family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here’s a story with a happy ending just in time for Thanksgiving.

Two years ago, Noah and Tyson were hoping to find their forever adoptive home when they were featured on KOIN 6 News’ Wednesday’s Child program.

After the story aired, a couple named Jeff and Tracy Stoutenburg immediately knew they wanted the boys to be part of their family.

The boys are now part of an incredible family. The Stoutenburgs had already raised two grown boys and Jeff says he’s having a blast raising Tyson and Noah.

The boys are now 10 and 11.

For more information on adoption, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.