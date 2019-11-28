Wednesday’s Child update: Scotty

Scotty now has a family after being Wednesday's Child in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a year ago, Scotty could only dream about playing a game with his parents in a house of his own.

In February 2018, Scotty was Wednesday’s Child. At 17, he felt he would never be adopted. Now, almost 2 years later, he has his own family.

Paul and Sherry, who already had 4 children of their own, knew instantly they wanted Scotty to be part of their family even though he wasn’t a kid anymore.

Scotty now has the love of a family and opportunities. He’s working at Home Depot and even earned an employee award. He plans on going to college and eventually wants to be an electrician.

And he’s learning to drive. He said his father Paul is a teacher and mentor.

This Thanksgiving for Scotty will be a lot more special than most.

