Wednesday’s Child: Xykky

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Xykky — pronounced Zah-keye — is an 8-year-old boy who had never been on a farm before. When we went to Triskelee Farm he was a little shy at first but quickly warmed up to the alpacas.

The 3rd-grader is very smart and said his favorite subject is math. He said he’s doing “pretty good” with distance learning and has a lot of friends.

But Xykky is looking for an adoptive home. It doesn’t matter if your home has an alpaca — he said his favorite animal is a cat.

Xykky is Wednesday’s Child for November 11, 2020.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.