Gov. Kate Brown to address priorities for short session

Brown's legislative preview is replacing the State of the State

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will give a speech Monday on her plans and priorities for the short legislative session.

Brown’s speech will be held at the City Club of Portland followed by a Q&A with audience members.

The legislative preview is taking the place of the traditional State of the State address normally given by Oregon governors annually.

