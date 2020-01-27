Live Now
Gov. Kate Brown to address priorities for short session

Oregon

Brown's legislative preview is replacing the State of the State

Kate Brown (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will give a speech Monday on her plans and priorities for the short legislative session.

Brown’s speech will be held at the City Club of Portland followed by a Q&A with audience members.

The legislative preview is taking the place of the traditional State of the State address normally given by Oregon governors annually.

KOIN 6 News will have a full recap following the governor’s speech.

