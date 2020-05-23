Hass ends bid for Secretary of State

Hass has served in Oregon's Senate since 2007

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Senator Mark Hass dropped out of the race to become Oregon’s next Secretary of State on Friday.

Haas announced he congratulated fellow Democratic State Senator and candidate Shemia Fagan upon conceding.

“I wish [Fagan] the best,” said Hass. “I’m fortunate to count her and Jamie McLeod-Skinner as friends.”

Fagan racked up 36.13% of the vote in the race; Hass finished within reaching distance at 35.57%; McLeod-Skinner tallied 27.49%

“In this terrible pandemic, losing a political contest doesn’t rank too high as a serious problem,” Hass said in his Facebook post announcing the suspension of his campaign. “So I am taking this in stride, grateful to all who engaged in our democratic process, grateful for my blessings and with my best wishes to all Oregonians.”